A Thai weightlifter has gone viral after completing a 124kg clean and jerk at Nakhon Si Khwae Games. While his lift impressed viewers, his confident, playful celebration after dropping the bar stole the show. The unexpected moment drew millions of views and sparked funny reactions, with many social media users calling him a 'diva' and 'queen'.

A Thai weightlifter has become an unexpected social media star after completing a 124-kilogram clean and jerk at a student sports competition. The athlete competed in the men’s 71kg division at the Nakhon Si Khwae Games, held in Thailand in July. His impressive lift was enough to attract attention, but it was what happened immediately afterwards that made the video go viral. After successfully completing the lift and lowering the bar, the weightlifter appeared to loosen up and confidently walk away. His relaxed, playful movement quickly became the main talking point online.

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The celebration steals the show

The video shows the athlete maintaining focus while lifting the heavy bar. He then switches from a serious competition mode to a much more playful celebration.

That sudden change caught viewers off guard and gave the clip a funny ending. On social media, users praised his strength while also enjoying the confident way he celebrated the achievement.

The original post on X reportedly received more than 2.3 million views, with the clip spreading across other social media platforms.

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‘Diva’ reactions flood social media

Many viewers jokingly described the weightlifter as a “diva” and “queen”, with comments praising his confidence and style.

One person wrote that they knew a “diva” when they saw one, while another simply commented, “Clean and werk.” Others called him a “strong Queen” and praised him for showing personality after completing such a demanding lift.

Several users said they did not understand why the video was going viral at first, only to realise that the celebration was the reason.

Another viewer compared his movement to the “bend and snap”, while others joked about his unexpected change in mood.

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Strength behind the fun

Amid the jokes, viewers also pointed out the serious achievement behind the viral moment. Lifting 124kg is no small feat, especially during a competitive clean and jerk.

The Nakhon Si Khwae Games bring together student-athletes from across Thailand, giving young competitors an opportunity to compete in various sports.

While the weightlifter may have entered the competition focused on his performance, his memorable celebration has now given him a much wider audience.

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