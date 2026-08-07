An Indian Army jawan was arrested after his 7-month-pregnant wife was allegedly strangled to death at their home in Maharashtra’s Washim. Police registered a murder case against the jawan and his parents following a complaint by the woman’s brother. Her family has alleged that she faced harassment over his suspected extra-marital relationship.

An Indian Army jawan has been arrested for allegedly killing his seven-month-pregnant wife, Dipali, at their home in Maharashtra’s Washim district. Police said that the 28-year-old accused, identified as Dnyaneshwar Madne, is posted with the Army’s 6 Maratha Battalion. Police registered a murder case against Madne and his parents after a complaint from the woman’s family.

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Family was told she had fallen

According to Dipali’s brother Rahul Mane, Madne called the family at around 3 pm on Thursday and said that his wife had fallen at home and was taken to hospital. Dipali’s family, who live in Burhanpur district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, travelled to Washim after receiving the call. They reached the district at around 7 pm, according to a report by ABP Live.

Police said Madne was due to leave for Jammu and Kashmir the following day.

Investigators suspect that an argument took place between the couple at their home. During the argument, Madne allegedly strangled Dipali. He then took her to a private hospital in an ambulance. Doctors at the private facility reportedly referred her to a government hospital.

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Doctors raised suspicion

Doctors at the government hospital examined Dipali and suspected that she had not died in an accident, as initially claimed. They alerted the police after noticing injuries on her body.

Senior police officer Manish Thakre said police received a memo from the hospital stating that a woman had been brought there in an ambulance.

“When our team reached the hospital, it was apparent that something was wrong,” Thakre said. Police noticed visible injury marks around Dipali’s neck.

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Family alleges harassment

Dipali’s brother alleged that Madne had been involved in an extra-marital relationship and had been harassing his sister over the matter.

He said the dispute had become serious several months ago, leading both families to hold a meeting to settle the matter. Although the issue was resolved at the time, the alleged harassment continued, he claimed.

Madne has been arrested, while police are also investigating the allegations against his parents. Further investigation is underway.

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