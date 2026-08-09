A Noida resident's viral video showed a flooded basement in her premium housing society following rainfall. She questioned if the high rent, over Rs 30,000, and maintenance fees justify the poor infrastructure. The video sparked an online conversation about whether residents of expensive properties are receiving the promised standard of living.

A Noida resident has sparked an online conversation about premium housing and basic infrastructure after sharing a video showing her society’s basement flooded following rainfall. Aanchal Singh, who posted the video on Instagram under the handle @decorbyaanchal, questioned whether residents paying high rents and maintenance charges are actually receiving the standard of living they are promised.

In the clip, Singh highlights the water accumulated across the basement of what she describes as a premium residential society. She points out that residents pay more than Rs 30,000 in rent, along with monthly maintenance of around Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 and separate electricity costs.

Check the viral video here:

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the situation, Singh says the basement apparently comes with a “complimentary swimming pool.” She also points out that the society has apartments worth around Rs 2 crore and residents who have invested their savings in their homes and surrounding infrastructure.

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Singh questioned the recurring construction work and maintenance expenses in the residential complex. She said residents repeatedly hear that work is being carried out for the welfare of the society, but questioned why the outcome is not visible when basic infrastructure is needed.

She also highlighted the financial pressure faced by bachelors renting homes in Noida, noting that many pay between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 a month. Her central question was whether residents are actually paying for a home or merely an expensive address.

The Instagram post carried the caption, “Noida residents — are we really getting the standard of living we’re paying for?”

The video attracted support from several users. One commented, “This is so true,” while another said, “I can agree with you.” A third called the situation “So true and so frustrating,” while another suggested residents “Better to shift to hometown.”

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