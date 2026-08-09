UP CM Yogi Adityanath marked the 101st anniversary of the Kakori Train Action in Lucknow. He honoured soldiers' families, released booklets, and urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour. He also inaugurated the 'Tiranga Yatra with Youth'.

Ahead of Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed the 101st anniversary of the Kakori Train Action during a centenary celebration held in Lucknow on Sunday. During the event, booklets titled Vande Mataram and Kakori Train Action, based on official records and the martyrs of Kakori, were released. Additionally, the families of brave soldiers were also honoured at the function.

CM Adityanath Pays Homage to Martyrs

"On the sacred 101st year of the golden chapter of valour, self-respect, and patriotism, the 'Kakori Train Action,' I had the privilege today of participating in the centenary celebration held in Lucknow, where I paid homage to the memories of Mother India's great sons.On this occasion, booklets titled 'Vande Mataram', based on children's paintings, and 'Kakori Train Action', based on the martyrs of Kakori and official records, were released. At the same time, the families of our great revolutionaries and brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation's security were also honoured.Humble tribute to all the great heroes associated with the Kakori Train Action," said Adityanath.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that on August 15, the Tricolour should flutter in every home and 'Vande Mataram' should be sung in every institution. "On August 15, the symbol of India's pride, honour, and glory, the 'Tricolour,' should flutter in every home.The singing of 'Vande Mataram' should take place in every institution..." said CM Adityanath

He further declared that the revolutionaries had a single purpose of securing the freedom of Mother India. He asserted that those who kept people away from the history of their revolutionaries and heroes have committed the greatest injustice against India's young generation. "The revolutionaries had but one purpose--to secure the freedom of Mother India...Those who kept you away from your revolutionaries and heroes have done the greatest injustice to India's young generation..." said Adityanath.

'Injustice to Call it a Robbery': CM Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further emphasised that by referring to the incident as the 'Kakori Robbery Case,' the previous establishment had dishonoured the revolutionaries involved in the incident. "When we are organising the 101st anniversary of the Kakori Train Action at this historic site, we must remember that the British called it a robbery. Unfortunately, even in independent India, those who came to power dishonored the revolutionaries of this incident by naming it the Kakori Robbery Case... There were many revolutionaries here who were sentenced to life imprisonment, and those who got them sentenced were none other than two Congress leaders from Lucknow itself who practiced law..." asserted Adityanath.

He further warned that all anti-India forces are making nefarious attempts to spread rumours against India and mislead the country. "All the anti-India forces out there, are also making a nefarious attempt today to misuse social media platforms, spread rumors against India, and mislead society..." claimed CM Yogi.

CM Inaugurates 'Tiranga Yatra'

Additionally, CM Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated 'Tiranga Yatra with Youth' under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign today. In a post on X, CM Yogi described the Tiranga Yatra as an inspiring resolve to express gratitude to all the freedom fighters and to spread PM Modi's mantra of Nation first in the country.

"The 'Tiranga Yatra' is an inspiring resolve to express gratitude to all the martyrs and to spread Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's mantra of 'Nation First'. Strengthening this resolve further, the 'Tiranga Yatra with Youth' was inaugurated today in Lucknow under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Heartfelt congratulations to all young friends. Jai Hind, said CM Yogi.

What was the Kakori Train Action?

The Kakori Train Action was a 1925 train robbery executed near Lucknow, India, by the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) to secure funds for acquiring weapons to fight colonial rule in the country.

On August 9, 1925, revolutionaries led by prominent leaders such as Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla Khan intercepted the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow train and seized around ₹8,000. In the crackdowns that followed, the British colonial administration arrested dozens of members, and the key revolutionaries were hanged in December 1927. (ANI)