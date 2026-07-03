The Maharashtra government has decided to ban the sale of Sting energy drink and other intoxicating substances within 500 metres of schools. The decision follows concerns over the health impact of energy drinks on children. The FDA has been directed to enforce the restriction, while schools will conduct awareness programmes.

The Maharashtra government has announced that the sale of Sting energy drink and other intoxicating substances will be prohibited within a 500-metre radius of schools. The move comes after concerns were raised over the possible health effects of such drinks on children. The decision was announced in the state Assembly by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute.

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Restriction Around School Campuses

Zirwal said the FDA has been directed to strictly enforce the new restriction. If the sale of Sting or any other intoxicating substance is found within 500 metres of a school, authorities will take immediate action against those responsible.

He said the government agreed that concerns over the easy availability of energy drinks near schools were valid and required action.

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Schools Asked to Spread Awareness

Apart from enforcement, the government has also asked schools to organise awareness programmes to educate students about the health risks linked to energy drinks.

Health experts have often warned that many energy drinks contain high levels of caffeine and sugar, making them unsuitable for regular consumption by children.

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Demand for Stricter Rules

During the Assembly discussion, Vikram Pachpute also asked whether the government would consider banning the sale of energy drinks to children below the age of 18.

MLAs Rahul Kul and Varun Sardesai also called for tougher measures to prevent children from easily buying such beverages.

Responding to the demand, Zirwal said the government would strengthen awareness campaigns in schools while ensuring that the proposed restriction around educational institutions is effectively implemented.

(With inputs from agencies)