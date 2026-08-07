The trails were not the only surprise waiting for the new owners.

The property has hundreds of blackberry bushes, along with wild apples and wild grapes growing along the paths. There is also a park bench, giving the family a quiet place to sit and enjoy the surroundings.

The paths are also wide enough to allow the family to add something of their own. Ideas suggested by viewers include a gazebo, campsite, picnic table, treehouse or even a small pond.

The woman said her husband currently mows the grass around the trails, which is no small task given the size of the property.

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