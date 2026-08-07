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Family Buys New Home, Then Discovers Hidden Walking Trails In Woods; Internet Loves The Secret Garden
A US family got an unexpected surprise after buying a new home with 65 acres of land. They initially thought the surrounding woodland was simply forest, but soon discovered a network of well-kept walking trails.
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Buying a new home can come with plenty of surprises, but one US family got far more than they expected after moving into their new property.
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The family bought a house with 65 acres of land. At first, they believed the woodland around their home was simply a large area of forest. However, after they began exploring it on foot, they discovered something that made the property feel even more special.
They discover hidden trails
The family found a network of walking trails running through the green woodland. The paths were wide, clear and well maintained, despite the house having reportedly been vacant for several years.
The discovery was shared on social media by a woman from the family, who said they had been living at the property for almost two months and still could not believe the trails existed.
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A woodland full of surprises
The trails were not the only surprise waiting for the new owners.
The property has hundreds of blackberry bushes, along with wild apples and wild grapes growing along the paths. There is also a park bench, giving the family a quiet place to sit and enjoy the surroundings.
The paths are also wide enough to allow the family to add something of their own. Ideas suggested by viewers include a gazebo, campsite, picnic table, treehouse or even a small pond.
The woman said her husband currently mows the grass around the trails, which is no small task given the size of the property.
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Internet calls it a dream property
The video quickly attracted attention, with many viewers saying the family had effectively found a hidden paradise without knowing it was there.
Several people compared the woodland to The Secret Garden, while others said it looked like something from a film or television series. Some suggested planting wildflowers, fruit trees and native plants, while others recommended adding bird boxes and creating spaces for wildlife.
One person suggested marking and naming the different trails. Another said the family should build a treehouse so their children could create memories there.
The previous owners also came in for praise, with viewers suggesting that they had clearly cared for the land and maintained the trails before the property changed hands.
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Some joke about the spookiness
While most reactions were positive, some viewers took a more humorous view of the discovery.
A few joked that the setting looked like the beginning of a horror film and some even mentioned movies such as Wrong Turn and The Conjuring. One person even joked about waiting for the trail to lead to a lake.
Despite the jokes, the overwhelming reaction was one of envy. Many viewers said they would never want to leave such a property.
It is simply the biggest surprise for a family that their dream home came with a hidden feature they did not even know they had bought.
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