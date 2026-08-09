BJP's Manipur unit, led by CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh, organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Imphal ahead of Independence Day. The march is part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, encouraging citizens to hoist the Tricolour.

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur unit organised a grand 'Tiranga Yatra' in Imphal, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday. The patriotic march witnessed enthusiastic participation, with citizens and party workers carrying the Tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans across the state capital.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' is part of nationwide celebrations organised in the lead-up to August 15 to mark 80 years of India's independence, urging citizens to hoist the national flag and celebrate the country's heritage.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a Government of India initiative that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, the Tricolour, at their homes and express their pride and respect for the nation. The campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle. It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history.