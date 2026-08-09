A Kanwariya in Aligarh is performing a unique penance, lying on a bed of nails to move his Kanwar forward. The ritual continues toward the Mahadev temple.

A Kanwariya has arrived in Aligarh carrying a highly dangerous Dandauti Kanwar. The Kanwar is placed on a four-wheeled platform, accompanied by another platform fitted with sharp nails.

Just like the bed of the grandsire Bhishma, the Kanwariya lies down on this nail-studded bed to propel the Kanwar forward. As the Kanwar moves ahead, his companion advances the nail-covered bed by that same distance.

Devotee lies on nail bed like Bhishma's legendary deathbed

In this manner, this "Hatth-Kanwar" has been progressing toward the Mahadev temple for several days. The ritual is a form of extreme penance undertaken by devotees during the holy month of Shravan.

The sight of the Kanwariya lying on the nail-covered bed has drawn crowds of onlookers. Many have gathered to witness the unusual act of devotion, expressing both awe and concern for the devotee's safety.

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Police and local administration have been monitoring the progress of the Kanwar. Officials have ensured that the devotee and his companions are not obstructing traffic or causing any law and order issues.

The Kanwariya has not revealed his identity or the distance he has covered so far. It is also unclear how long he intends to continue this penance.

The Shravan month sees millions of Kanwariyas carrying holy water from the Ganges to Shiva temples across North India. While most undertake the journey on foot, some perform extreme acts of devotion.

This particular Kanwar has drawn attention for its unique and painful method of progression. The nail-studded bed is reminiscent of the bed of arrows on which the legendary Bhishma from the Mahabharata lay.