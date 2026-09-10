Delhi Police has enacted a massive security plan for the BRICS Summit, mobilizing over 15,000 personnel and 200 CAPF companies to protect 16 visiting Heads of State. Traffic restrictions and route sanitization are also in effect.

Massive Security Deployment for BRICS Summit

Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Delhi Police has put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan, with more than 15,000 personnel mobilised and around 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed for law-and-order and other operational duties.

Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal said approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend the summit, including several leaders requiring high-level security protection. "Approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend, including several who require high-level security protection," Agarwal told ANI.

He said Delhi Police has coordinated extensively with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other agencies to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for meetings and events related to the summit. "Internally, the Delhi Police has mobilised over 15,000 personnel for these arrangements. The MHA has provided us with approximately 200 CAPF companies, which are being deployed for law and order duties and other operational tasks," he said.

Traffic Management and Public Advisories

Agarwal further said designated routes have been sanitised and will be closely monitored by Delhi Police and its Traffic Branch to prevent any security threat and ensure smooth movement of traffic. "We have sanitised the designated routes; the Delhi Police and the Traffic Branch will monitor them to guard against sabotage and ensure smooth traffic flow," he added.

In view of the movement of dignitaries, the Traffic Branch has also issued advisories asking the public to avoid routes likely to face restrictions or disruption during the summit. The police have released details regarding the dates and timings of the anticipated traffic restrictions to facilitate public movement and minimise inconvenience during the high-security event.

About the 18th BRICS Summit

India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth.

The summit will mark the culmination of India's BRICS presidency, with New Delhi seeking to advance cooperation on trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform. The September 12-13 summit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member countries and advancing a broad development and economic agenda.

The expanded 11-member BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in 2025. The wider BRICS framework also includes 10 partner nations -- Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam -- which participate as partner countries while remaining distinct from full members.