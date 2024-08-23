Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nepal tragedy: 14 killed after Indian passenger bus carrying 40 people plunges into Marsyangdi river (WATCH)

    In a tragic accident on Friday, an Indian-registered passenger bus carrying approximately 40 passengers plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal’s Tanahun district, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 individuals.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    In a tragic accident on Friday, an Indian-registered passenger bus carrying approximately 40 passengers plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal’s Tanahun district, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 individuals. The incident occurred around 11:30 AM at Aaina Pahara, Anbu Khaireni-2, according to the District Police Office, Tanahun.

    Kumar Nyaupane, spokesperson for the Armed Police Force (APF), confirmed that 14 bodies have been recovered from the river. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, with authorities expressing concern that the death toll could rise as more bodies are extracted from the wreckage.

    Dipak Kumar Raya, spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, provided initial details, stating, “It is reported that the passenger bus fell from Aaina Pahara into the Marsyangdi River. We have reached the scene of the accident, but further details are still pending.”

    The bus was en route to a destination in Nepal when it veered off the road and plunged into the river. Authorities suspect that heavy rainfall and slippery road conditions may have played a role in the accident, as the region has been experiencing persistent rain, leading to floods and landslides that have worsened road conditions.

    Rescue operations are being spearheaded by a team of 45 personnel from the Armed Police Force, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel. Local authorities, police, and emergency services are working relentlessly to reach the submerged bus and rescue any possible survivors. However, the swift currents of the Marsyangdi River, intensified by the ongoing monsoon rains, are hampering rescue efforts.

