Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 2,100 per month for Delhi women over 18 years if AAP returns to power (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that every registered woman in Delhi will receive a monthly payment of Rs 1,000, which after elections will be increased to payment of Rs 2,100. To avail this benefit, women will need to register, and once registered, the amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, Kejriwal said.

"Today I have come to make two big announcements for the people of Delhi. Both the announcements are for women. I had promised that I will give Rs 1,000 to every woman. This proposal was passed in the cabinet meeting chaired by Atishi this morning. Now this scheme has been implemented in Delhi... Elections will be announced in 10-15 days, so it is not possible to transfer money to the account right now. Some women said that Rs 1000 will not be enough due to inflation. Therefore, registration will start from tomorrow for Rs 2100 per month," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in Delhi.

"Women run their families, give good manners to their children, raise them. and kids are the future of the country and if we can help women in this, then we consider ourselves fortunate. In Hinduism we say where women are worshipped, gods reside there," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Delhi elections-solo, as Kejriwal on Wednesday again dismissed an alliance with INDIA-bloc ally, Congress. Elections in the national capital are slated for early 2025.

In a statement on X, the party declared, “Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress.”

