Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 2,100 per month for Delhi women over 18 years if AAP returns to power (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that every registered woman in Delhi will receive a monthly payment of Rs 1,000, which after elections will be increased to payment of Rs 2,100.

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 per month for Delhi women over 18 years if AAP returns to power shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that every registered woman in Delhi will receive a monthly payment of Rs 1,000, which after elections will be increased to payment of Rs 2,100. To avail this benefit, women will need to register, and once registered, the amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, Kejriwal said.

"Today I have come to make two big announcements for the people of Delhi. Both the announcements are for women. I had promised that I will give Rs 1,000 to every woman. This proposal was passed in the cabinet meeting chaired by Atishi this morning. Now this scheme has been implemented in Delhi... Elections will be announced in 10-15 days, so it is not possible to transfer money to the account right now. Some women said that Rs 1000 will not be enough due to inflation. Therefore, registration will start from tomorrow for Rs 2100 per month," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in Delhi.

"Women run their families, give good manners to their children, raise them. and kids are the future of the country and if we can help women in this, then we consider ourselves fortunate. In Hinduism we say where women are worshipped, gods reside there," he added.

Also read: Delhi Polls 2025: Arvind Kejriwal rules out alliance with Congress, confirms solo contest

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Delhi elections-solo, as Kejriwal on Wednesday again dismissed an alliance with INDIA-bloc ally, Congress. Elections in the national capital are slated for early 2025. 

In a statement on X, the party declared, “Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon shk

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon

'Let men suffer...': Outrage erupts as old video of MP Renuka Chowdhury surfaces amid Atul Subhash's case vkp

'Let men suffer...': Outrage erupts as old video of MP Renuka Chowdhury surfaces amid Atul Subhash's case

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth Vinayakan suicide case dmn

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth suicide case

Amid Atul Subhash suicide SHOCKER, Rajasthan doctor hangs self over mental stress, mentions wife in last note shk

Amid Atul Subhash suicide SHOCKER, Rajasthan doctor hangs self over mental stress, mentions wife in last note

Karnataka police detain teachers over negligence as 4 students drown in Murudeshwar beach during school trip vkp

Karnataka police detain teachers over negligence as 4 students drown in Murudeshwar beach during school trip

Recent Stories

Vivo X200 Vivo X200 Pro launched in India price starts at rs 65999 check specs features and more gcw

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India; price starts at Rs 65,999 | Check specs, features and more

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation ATG

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon shk

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs AJR

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more gcw

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon