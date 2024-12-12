Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain Alert: IMD issues yellow alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet

Tamilnadu Heavy Rain Alert: A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving towards Tamil Nadu. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas for the next 7 days. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

Chennai Meteorological Department

The deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Sri Lanka, is currently located in the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas. It is likely to move west-northwestwards in the next 12 hours and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area over south Tamil Nadu. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days, the Meteorological Department said. 

article_image2

Red Alert Issued

Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas today. Red alert warning for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts and orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for 16 districts including Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar. Yellow alert warning for heavy rain has been issued for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Karur, Dindigul, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts. 

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

Tomorrow, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in South Tamil Nadu, at a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Rain Alert

Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on 14th and 15th. On 16th, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, at isolated places in interior Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts and Karaikal areas. 

article_image5

Heavy Rain Forecast

On 17th, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal areas, and heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur districts and Puducherry areas.

article_image6

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

Similarly, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul districts, the Meteorological Department said.

