Shah Rukh to Akshay: 7 Celebs who started with odd jobs before acting

Entertainment
Boman Irani worked as a waiter in several hotels before entering the acting world.
Rajpal Yadav worked in a factory as a trailer before entering films.
Akshay Kumar worked as a chef before joining the industry.
Shah Rukh Khan struggled a lot in his early days. At one time, he worked as a tourist guide.
Pankaj Tripathi worked as a cook before becoming an actor.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman before entering the industry. He also sold vegetables.
Arshad Warsi worked as a salesman before entering films.
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira faces danger from goons in latest twist
Inside Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Mumbai house | PHOTOS
Jailer to Vettaiyan: 7 highest grossing movies of the Superstar
Ranveer, Ranbir to Shraddha: 7 Celebs who turned entrepreneurs in 2024