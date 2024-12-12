Entertainment

Shah Rukh to Akshay: 7 Celebs who started with odd jobs before acting

Image credits: Social Media

Boman Irani

Boman Irani worked as a waiter in several hotels before entering the acting world.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav worked in a factory as a trailer before entering films.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar worked as a chef before joining the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan struggled a lot in his early days. At one time, he worked as a tourist guide.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi worked as a cook before becoming an actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman before entering the industry. He also sold vegetables.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi worked as a salesman before entering films.

