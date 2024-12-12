Days after Kurla crash, Kerala man run over by BEST bus in CSMT; driver arrested

A 55-year-old man was killed in a tragic accident involving a BEST bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. This marks the second fatal incident with the transport body in three days, following a fatal bus crash in Kurla that killed seven.

Days after Kurla crash, Kerala man run over by BEST bus in CSMT; driver arrested anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man from Kerala was fatally struck by a BEST bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday, making it the second deadly accident involving the transport body in just three days, according to officials. The bus driver, Dnyandeo Jagdale, was arrested and taken into custody for questioning, as per officials. This incident follows a tragic accident in Kurla just 48 hours earlier, where a BEST bus killed seven people and injured 42 others on Monday night.

Kurla bus crash: BEST driver took backpacks, jumped out of window, reveals CCTV footage (SEE VIDEOS)

“A motorbike hit the pedestrian, causing him to fall on the road. Moments later, a speeding BEST bus heading toward Electric House ran over him, with the rear wheel causing fatal injuries,” a police official said, as quoted by TOI. 

The deceased has been identified as Hasenar Anduhi, a resident of Badaiyabuka Bela in Kasaragod district, Kerala.

The police have initiated a search for the motorcyclist who collided with the deceased, according to officials. A BEST spokesperson confirmed that they received details about the accident. A senior official from BEST mentioned that the bus involved in the incident is operated by a wet lease operator, though the driver, Jagdale, is an employee of BEST. 

In the earlier Kurla accident, police arrested Sanjay More (54), the driver of the ill-fated bus.

Among Mumbai bus crash victims, tales of teen returning home after 1st day at office, nurse going to work

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Harassment alone not enough to establish accused guilty of abetting suicide: Supreme Court shk

Harassment alone not enough to establish accused guilty of abetting suicide: Supreme Court

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid anr

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

Places of worship act case: Supreme Courts bars fresh suits, proceedings relating to religious places dmn

Places of Worship Act case: SC says no fresh suits, orders or surveys on religious places till hearing ends

Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over fake news on farmer's suicide vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over fake news on farmer's suicide

Weather: Heavy rain batters Tamil Nadu, orange alert issued in 16 districts; boy dies as house wall collapses dmn

Weather: Heavy rain batters Tamil Nadu, orange alert issued in 16 districts; boy dies as house wall collapses

Recent Stories

Harassment alone not enough to establish accused guilty of abetting suicide: Supreme Court shk

Harassment alone not enough to establish accused guilty of abetting suicide: Supreme Court

Have more than one bank account? NEW RBI rules to charge penalty? Know here ATG

Have more than one bank account? NEW RBI rules to charge penalty? Know here

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid anr

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

Not Rajinikanth or Salman Khan; THIS actor is the wealthiest with Rs 7300 Crore net worth NTI

Not Rajinikanth or Salman Khan; THIS actor is the wealthiest with Rs 7300 Crore net worth

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon