Days after Kurla crash, Kerala man run over by BEST bus in CSMT; driver arrested

A 55-year-old man was killed in a tragic accident involving a BEST bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. This marks the second fatal incident with the transport body in three days, following a fatal bus crash in Kurla that killed seven.

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man from Kerala was fatally struck by a BEST bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday, making it the second deadly accident involving the transport body in just three days, according to officials. The bus driver, Dnyandeo Jagdale, was arrested and taken into custody for questioning, as per officials. This incident follows a tragic accident in Kurla just 48 hours earlier, where a BEST bus killed seven people and injured 42 others on Monday night.

“A motorbike hit the pedestrian, causing him to fall on the road. Moments later, a speeding BEST bus heading toward Electric House ran over him, with the rear wheel causing fatal injuries,” a police official said, as quoted by TOI.

The deceased has been identified as Hasenar Anduhi, a resident of Badaiyabuka Bela in Kasaragod district, Kerala.

The police have initiated a search for the motorcyclist who collided with the deceased, according to officials. A BEST spokesperson confirmed that they received details about the accident. A senior official from BEST mentioned that the bus involved in the incident is operated by a wet lease operator, though the driver, Jagdale, is an employee of BEST.

In the earlier Kurla accident, police arrested Sanjay More (54), the driver of the ill-fated bus.

