Delhi Polls 2025: Arvind Kejriwal rules out alliance with Congress, confirms solo contest

Speculation about an alliance had been fueled by a recent meeting between Kejriwal and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Reports suggested that Congress had sought 15 seats in a potential deal, but Kejriwal's latest statement puts these rumors to rest.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has firmly dismissed rumors of an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Reacting to reports of a purported "seat-sharing formula," AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal declared that his party would contest the elections independently.

Taking to X, Kejriwal said, "The Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress."

Speculation about an alliance had been fueled by a recent meeting between Kejriwal and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Reports suggested that Congress had sought 15 seats in a potential deal, but Kejriwal's latest statement puts these rumors to rest.

This announcement aligns with AAP's earlier stance of contesting solo in Delhi. Congress has similarly affirmed its intention to field candidates on all 70 assembly seats. Devender Yadav, Delhi Pradesh Congress President, reiterated, "We shall contest all 70 seats in Delhi."

In a separate move, Kejriwal unveiled a series of welfare initiatives aimed at auto-rickshaw drivers in the capital. Announcing five key guarantees, he promised a Rs 10 lakh life insurance scheme, Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for the wedding of a daughter, and Rs 2,500 as a uniform allowance twice a year, distributed around Holi and Diwali.

Additionally, Kejriwal pledged free coaching for the children of auto-rickshaw drivers to help them prepare for competitive exams. The announcement was made during a visit to the family of an auto driver, Navneet, in the Kondli constituency, where he was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also vowed to revive the 'PoochO' app, an initiative launched during his previous tenure to connect commuters with registered auto-rickshaw drivers and enhance last-mile connectivity. The app, designed to streamline transport options in the city, is set to be relaunched under AAP's renewed commitment to transportation reforms.

