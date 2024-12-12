Hardik Pandya, Vinesh Phogat among Top searched Indian athletes in 2024; Star performers missing

India's most searched sports personalities in 2024: Five athletes featured in Google's top 10 searched Indian personalities. Notably absent were star cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni.

2024, a year filled with events, discoveries, celebrations, and player records, is nearing its end. Everyone is getting ready to welcome 2025. But who were the most impactful people of 2024? Who did people in India want to know more about? Google India has released its list of the most searched people. Wrestler and politician Vinesh Phogat topped the list as the most searched person on Google in 2024.

Five sports personalities, including Vinesh Phogat, featured in the top 10 most searched Indian personalities of 2024. However, none of the Indian star cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or MS Dhoni made the list. Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya secured the fourth position. Hardik Pandya's form, divorce, and IPL captaincy contributed to his presence among the top 10 searched personalities on Google. His divorce from Serbian model Natasa Stankovic significantly boosted his search ranking. His appointment as the Mumbai Indians captain, replacing Rohit Sharma in the IPL, also increased his visibility.

Surprisingly, six Olympic medalists, including Neeraj Chopra, who won medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, were not in the top 10. Other Indian sports personalities in the top 10 most searched on Google, besides Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya, include cricketers Shashank Singh (6th), Abhishek Sharma (9th), and badminton star Lakshya Sen (10th).

Vinesh Phogat reached the final of the women's 50kg wrestling category at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a stunning performance. However, she was disqualified from the competition just hours before the final bout. This unexpected turn of events, just when a medal seemed certain, made her one of the most searched individuals in India. She was disqualified for being a few grams overweight before participating in the women's 50kg wrestling event.

Top 10 Most Searched Indian Personalities on Google in 2024: 1) Vinesh Phogat 2) Nitish Kumar 3) Chirag Paswan 4) Hardik Pandya 5) Pawan Kalyan 6) Shashank Singh 7) Poonam Pandey 8) Radhika Merchant 9) Abhishek Sharma 10) Lakshya Sen

