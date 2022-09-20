Bombay High Court orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Narayan Rane's Juhu bungalow

The court ordered the BMC to demolish the illegal parts within two weeks and to provide the court with a compliance report within one week. Union Minister Narayan Rane was also fined ten lakh rupees by the bench, which was ordered to be paid to the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

The Bombay High Court ordered the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday to demolish the unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in the Juhu area, citing violations of the Floor Space Index (FSI) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata ruled that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could not be considered and let the second application filed by a company run by the Rane family regularise the unauthorised construction because doing so would encourage 'wholesale unauthorised constructions.'

The court ordered the BMC to demolish the unauthorised parts within two weeks and to submit a compliance report to the court within one week.

The bench also fined ten lakh rupees and ordered the money be paid to the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

Rane's lawyer, Shardul Singh, requested that the court stay its order for six weeks so that he could file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

In contrast, the bench rejected it. The court dismissed a petition filed by Kaalkaa Real Estates, a company owned by Rane's family, asking the BMC to rule on their second application without regard for the civic body's previous orders.

The BMC had rejected the regularisation application in June of this year, citing construction violations.

In July, the company filed a second application, claiming that it was seeking regularisation of a smaller portion than it had previously sought under new provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulation 2034.

