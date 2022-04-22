Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bombay HC grants interim protection to Union Minister Narayan Rane for two weeks

    Narayan Rane sparked outrage last year when he said he would have slapped Thackeray for not knowing how long India has been independent.

    Bombay HC grants interim protection to Union Minister Narayan Rane for two weeks - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    The Bombay High Court on Friday granted Union Minister Narayan Rane interim protection from arrest on Friday for two weeks in link with the case filed against him at Dhule for his alleged comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

    A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and SM Modak, instructed the police against taking any action against Rane. 

    In multiple places across Maharashtra, cases have been registered against Rane, including Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts, for his remarks on CM Thackeray. Rane approached the High Court to dismiss the case registration in Dhule. 

    Rane sparked outrage last year when he said he would have slapped Thackeray for not knowing how long India has been independent. He alleged political vendetta and vengeance for the cases filed against him.

    Rane, in his plea, stated that by no stretch of the imagination could it be said that he promoted enmity between different groups or committed any act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between other groups that disturbs or is likely to disturb public tranquillity.

    An FIR against Rane in Dhule alleged his remarks were defamatory and hateful and that they could have incited rivalries and differences among communities.

    Also Read: ‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

    Also Read: Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

    Also Read: Disha Salian case: Latest in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager's death 

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar privileged to welcome UK PM Boris Johnson-dnm

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar privileged to welcome UK PM Boris Johnson

    Here s why UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar Amitabh Bachchan gcw

    Here's why UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper-dnm

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper

    India UK working to conclude free trade agreement by year-end: PM Modi-dnm

    India, UK working to conclude free trade agreement by year-end: PM Modi

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case - adt

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    World Earth Day 2022 Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares winning speech on co-existence watch drb

    World Earth Day 2022: Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares winning speech on ‘co-existence’; watch

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar privileged to welcome UK PM Boris Johnson-dnm

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar privileged to welcome UK PM Boris Johnson

    Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov banned for 9 months over Putin pro-war rally; Kremlin unhappy snt

    Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov banned for 9 months over Putin pro-war rally; Kremlin unhappy

    Here s why UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar Amitabh Bachchan gcw

    Here's why UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad here is why drb

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad; here’s why

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon