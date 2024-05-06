Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature

    The authorities informed that the educational institutions including professional colleges, medical colleges, tutorials, additional classes, and summer classes remain closed in the districts till May 8. It is instructed to conduct the classes online.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 6, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Palakkad: The District Disaster Management Authority has imposed restrictions in the Palakkad district amid soaring temperatures. The IMD issued a yellow alert in Palakkad as the temperature crossed 39 degrees. The temperature is likely to increase by 2-4 percent degrees from May 6.

    The sports events and parades are not allowed between 11 am to 3 pm. The District Collector has also directed the public to strictly follow the precautionary instructions of the State Disaster Management Authority.

    The maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 39 degrees Celsius, 37 degrees in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur and Kozhikode districts, 36 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts. According to the warning, high temperatures are likely to continue in some areas of the Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts tonight. 

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
