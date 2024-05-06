Lifestyle

Yellowstone to Banff: 7 oldest National Parks in the World

Discover the roots of conservation with 7 of the world's oldest national parks, from Yellowstone to Tongariro. Nature's legacy since the 19th century

Image credits: Pixabay

Yellowstone National Park - United States

Established in 1872, Yellowstone is widely considered the first national park in the world. It's known for its geothermal features like geysers and hot springs

Image credits: Pixabay

Royal National Park - Australia

Established in 1879, Royal National Park is the second oldest national park in the world. Located near Sydney, it offers a variety of landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Banff National Park - Canada

Established in 1885, Banff is Canada's oldest national park. It's part of the Canadian Rockies and features stunning mountain scenery, glaciers, and turquoise lakes

Image credits: Pixabay

Yosemite National Park - United States

Established in 1890, Yosemite is famed for its towering granite cliffs, waterfalls, and giant sequoia trees. It's located in the Sierra Nevada

Image credits: Pixabay

Royal National Park - United Kingdom

Established in 1951, this park in Wales is the oldest national park in Wales and England. It encompasses diverse landscapes including mountains, forests, and coastline

Image credits: Pixabay

Rocky Mountain National Park - United States

Established in 1915, this park in Colorado features majestic mountain peaks, alpine lakes, and abundant wildlife

Image credits: Pixabay

Tongariro National Park - New Zealand

Established in 1887, Tongariro is New Zealand's oldest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's known for its volcanic landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay
