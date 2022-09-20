After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

The decision to lift the freeze came after the Eknath Shinde led- Maha government faced criticism after Maharashtra lost a Rs 1.54 crore semiconductor manufacturing project to Gujarat earlier this month.

Amid a row over a multibillion-dollar Vedanta-Foxconn project slated for Gujarat, the Maharashtra government has cleared 181 plots sanctioned by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for industrial projects.

The Eknath Shinde-led state government had asked the industry department to review 191 plots of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) that the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had sanctioned after June 1 of this year.

A senior official said on Tuesday that 181 of these plots had been cleared, while the remaining ten are being reviewed, and a decision will be made soon.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has come under fire after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat as the location for its multibillion-dollar semiconductor plant.

Shinde, who led a revolt against Shiv Sena leadership in August of this year, was sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister on June 30 after the MVA government collapsed.

The CM stated on Saturday that the government had not halted the allocation of industrial plots in the state. "No such decision regarding a halt in allocating plots to the industry has been made." A review has been conducted. The government is committed to providing the best possible service to investors who come here, he said in Aurangabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Vedanta-Foxconn Project: CM not serious about state's development: Opposition targets Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Also Read: Maharashtra: 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

Also Read: "Not upset; can't I go out," says Ajit Pawar after abruptly exiting NCP Party meet