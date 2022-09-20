Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    The decision to lift the freeze came after the Eknath Shinde led- Maha government faced criticism after Maharashtra lost a Rs 1.54 crore semiconductor manufacturing project to Gujarat earlier this month. 
     

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    Amid a row over a multibillion-dollar Vedanta-Foxconn project slated for Gujarat, the Maharashtra government has cleared 181 plots sanctioned by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for industrial projects.

    The Eknath Shinde-led state government had asked the industry department to review 191 plots of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) that the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had sanctioned after June 1 of this year.

    A senior official said on Tuesday that 181 of these plots had been cleared, while the remaining ten are being reviewed, and a decision will be made soon.

    The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has come under fire after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat as the location for its multibillion-dollar semiconductor plant.

    Shinde, who led a revolt against Shiv Sena leadership in August of this year, was sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister on June 30 after the MVA government collapsed. 

    The CM stated on Saturday that the government had not halted the allocation of industrial plots in the state. "No such decision regarding a halt in allocating plots to the industry has been made." A review has been conducted. The government is committed to providing the best possible service to investors who come here, he said in Aurangabad.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Vedanta-Foxconn Project: CM not serious about state's development: Opposition targets Maha CM Eknath Shinde

    Also Read: Maharashtra: 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    Also Read: "Not upset; can't I go out," says Ajit Pawar after abruptly exiting NCP Party meet

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers 9 rescued from debris gcw

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha - adt

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha

    Kashmir s first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha gcw

    Kashmir's first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Ayodhya man builds temple dedicated to UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life size idol gcw

    Ayodhya man builds temple dedicated to UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life-size idol

    Congress President election Shashi Tharoor Ashok Gehlot likely to contest state units demand for Rahul Gandhi gcw

    Congress President poll: Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot likely to contest; state units demand Rahul as chief

    Recent Stories

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers 9 rescued from debris gcw

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    Will never say never with Virat Kohli; can still go past Sachin Tendulkar - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Will never say never with Virat Kohli; can still go past Sachin Tendulkar' - Ricky Ponting

    BPSC 67th admit card hall ticket to be released today here is how to download gcw

    BPSC 67th Admit Card: Hall ticket to be released today, here’s how to download

    Apple iPhone 15 series likely to get new Dynamic Island feature like iPhone 14 report gcw

    iPhone 15 series likely to get new Dynamic Island feature: Report

    Did Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trisha Krishnan to get along sur

    Did ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

    Recent Videos

    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon