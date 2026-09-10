Telangana: School Break Ahead With Another Long Weekend Next Week!
Several states have a holiday on September 17 for different reasons. There's a strong chance that schools and offices in Telangana will also be closed on this day. Here's the full story.
A long weekend is just around the corner!
Students are in for a treat with a series of holidays for Vinayaka Chavithi. The Telugu states have declared Monday, September 14, as an official holiday for schools, colleges, and offices. With September 12 being the second Saturday and September 13 a Sunday, students get a confirmed three-day break. People celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi with great enthusiasm in cities, towns, and villages, setting up pandals in every street. Young and old alike love spending time here, and there's more good news—another holiday might be on its way next week.
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Is September 17 a holiday in Telangana?
September 17 is a memorable day for the people of Telangana. On this day, the erstwhile Hyderabad state merged with independent India, ending the Nizam's rule and starting democratic governance. For many, this is Telangana's real Independence Day. Political parties observe the day differently: the BJP calls it 'Telangana Liberation Day', while the previous BRS government termed it 'Telangana National Integration Day'. The current Congress government is celebrating it as 'Telangana People's Governance Day'. The Revanth Reddy government will hold celebrations, with flag hoisting in all schools and offices. This makes a holiday for educational institutions and offices very likely. However, the government has not yet made an official announcement, and the academic calendar doesn't list it. Based on past years, an official order could be released anytime, possibly allowing students and employees to leave after the flag hoisting.
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September 17 is an official holiday here
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