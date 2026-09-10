September 17 is a memorable day for the people of Telangana. On this day, the erstwhile Hyderabad state merged with independent India, ending the Nizam's rule and starting democratic governance. For many, this is Telangana's real Independence Day. Political parties observe the day differently: the BJP calls it 'Telangana Liberation Day', while the previous BRS government termed it 'Telangana National Integration Day'. The current Congress government is celebrating it as 'Telangana People's Governance Day'. The Revanth Reddy government will hold celebrations, with flag hoisting in all schools and offices. This makes a holiday for educational institutions and offices very likely. However, the government has not yet made an official announcement, and the academic calendar doesn't list it. Based on past years, an official order could be released anytime, possibly allowing students and employees to leave after the flag hoisting.

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