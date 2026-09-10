MP CM Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Yaatri Parivahan Vision Summit 2026 in Indore to modernize public transport. The summit aims to promote PPP models, green energy, and the new 'Chief Minister Sugam Transport Service' with industry experts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a two-day Yaatri Parivahan Vision Summit 2026 at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Friday, with the state government aiming to make public passenger transport more modern, safe, convenient and environment-friendly.

Summit to Focus on PPP Models and Green Energy

The summit will bring together private bus operators, policymakers, transport experts, representatives of state transport undertakings, IT companies and industry representatives from across the country to deliberate on strategies for strengthening the state’s passenger transport system. The summit will focus on the proposed ‘Chief Minister Sugam Transport Service’ and will seek to promote public-private partnership (PPP) models, modern information technology systems and green energy-based transport through Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL).

Key Launches and Initiatives

Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal will also attend the summit. During the event, Chief Minister Yadav will inaugurate an industry expo featuring bus manufacturers, IT companies, financial institutions and other stakeholders from the transport sector. The new MPYPIL logo, selected through a national-level competition, and a special booklet outlining the structure and future roadmap of the Chief Minister Sugam Transport Service will also be released. A summit souvenir compiled by Elets Technomedia will also be released, while a hackathon aimed at encouraging mobility startups to develop innovative and technology-driven solutions for the transport sector will be launched.

Session Topics and Key Participants

The summit will feature eight sessions covering topics such as making passenger transport convenient, safe, smart and pollution-free, promoting investment, employment and entrepreneurship through the PPP model under MP Mobility Vision-2030, financially sustainable bus operations, passenger safety, green mobility, clean fuels, integrated ticketing and automated fare collection systems.

Experts and representatives from institutions and companies including EKA Mobility, Tata Motors, GreenCell Mobility, Volvo-Eicher Private Limited, Switch Mobility (Hinduja Group), Aero Eagle Automobile, Yash Technologies, Rapido, Chalo Mobility, Amnex Infotechnologies, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, SBI, Think Gas, WRI India, BITS Pilani, CEPT Ahmedabad, KPMG and DIMTS are expected to participate in the summit. (ANI)