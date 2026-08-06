BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the Jharkhand govt and Rahul Gandhi over alleged exam scams. He alleged a blacklisted firm was hired for JPSC/JSSC exams and slammed Gandhi's 'hypocrisy' and silence on the issue despite student protests.

BJP Questions Jharkhand Govt, Rahul Gandhi's Silence

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday questioned the complicity of the Jharkhand ruling coalition and sharply criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for maintaining silence over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL and various other competitive examinations despite active student demonstrations in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad alleged that the Jharkhand government deliberately handed over the heavy responsibility of conducting multiple public examinations to a company that had already been blacklisted by authorities in neighbouring states like UP and Rajasthan. "The story emerging from there clearly indicates that the Jharkhand government has awarded the entire contract to a company that was blacklisted in UP and Rajasthan as well. Yet it has been entrusted with the full responsibility for conducting several examinations. What does this imply?" questioned the BJP MP.

'Rahul Gandhi is a hypocrite'

Questioning the selective activism of the opposition, Prasad pointed out that while Gandhi frequently travels to regions like Allahabad to engage with students on job issues, he remains conspicuously silent on a government backed by his own party. "I reiterate: if jobs are being sold there, why is Rahul Gandhi silent? He goes to Allahabad and other places to engage in dialogue with the youth, yet remains silent regarding the government that relies on his party's support. Rahul Gandhi is a hypocrite; he has a dual face: somewhere vocal and somewhere silent. The country sees this," he said.

Student Protests and Opposition Response

The remarks came amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other recruitment examinations. The protesters have demanded cancellation of the exams, an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, and reforms in the state's recruitment process.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly against the state government over the issue. Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Alok Chaurasia said the party stands firmly with the protesting students and alleged corruption in state recruitment agencies. "The Bharatiya Janata Party stands firmly and vocally with the students regarding the functioning of Jharkhand government agencies such as JPSC, JSSC, and CGL, as well as the widespread corruption across the state, particularly the fraud committed against students," Chaurasia said.

AJSU MLA Nirmal Mahto also demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Jharkhand, claiming that public faith in the system had eroded.

Earlier in the day, protesting students announced a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' on August 10 if their demands are not addressed. (ANI)