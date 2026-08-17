The BJP, under new chief Nitin Nabin, has unveiled a revamped national team, blending experienced leaders with new faces. The strategic pivot aims to achieve the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, with key roles for Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb and others.

The recent unveiling of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new national team marks a strategic pivot under the presidency of Nitin Nabin. By blending the seasoned wisdom of leaders with the energetic younger generation, the party has signalled that its eyes are set firmly on the horizon of "Viksit Bharat 2047."

According to a source, the first meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new national team under the leadership of party chief Nitin Nabin is scheduled to be held on August 22. "The first introductory meeting of the newly constituted BJP National Team under President Nitin Nabin will be held on the morning of August 22," a source said.

Key Appointments in BJP's New National Team

General Secretaries and Vice Presidents

The party has entrusted key responsibilities to a new set of General Secretaries, including former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia.

Furthermore, several senior leaders have been named as National Vice Presidents. This list includes former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, and Madhuchandra Kar. Notably, six among the thirteen new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries

The appointment of National Secretaries reflects a broad geographical reach, featuring Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran from Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma from Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel from Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak from Delhi, Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony from Keralam, M. Venkateshan from Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga from West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu from Bihar, Swadesh Singh from Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman from Assam, Rohan Gupta from Gujarat, and Jai Prakash from Delhi.

Specialised Roles

In terms of specialised roles, Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of National Treasurer. Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh has been named the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi will take charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh. Anil Baluni, a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor, supported by co-convenors Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari, and Siddharth Yadav. Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as the Social Media Convenor.

Leaders Welcome New Team, Emphasise 'Viksit Bharat' Goal

Party Chief and PM Modi on the Future

Speaking on the development, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said, "I believe this is the BJP's team for the future, the team for India's future, and I extend my best wishes to this team. This team will take the Prime Minister's vision and his resolve to the grassroots level, strengthen ties with party workers, foster dialogue with the public, and certainly work with a firm commitment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed office bearers, expressing confidence that the new team will work towards strengthening the party and focusing on public service. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them."

Union Ministers and Leaders Applaud the Selection

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed his excitement over the announcement, stating that the selection reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive and diverse representation. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Rijiju said, "I am very excited since the BJP National Team list was published. It feels very good because look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and how he builds his team. He has included every state, every region, and different sections of society. It is a perfect mixture of experienced leaders and energetic new faces. We always consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with PM Modi."

On the announcement, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stated, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the national office-bearers. The National President has assembled a truly excellent team. I believe that outstanding work will be accomplished in the near future, and the party will move forward at an even faster pace... the entire team and the whole country are part of this endeavour. I also extend my congratulations to the women representatives who have joined this team."

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also welcomed the list, saying, "It is a matter of great happiness that our National President, Nitin Nabin, has announced his team. We just read about it... What could be a greater source of joy for me than him (MP Sanjay Bhatia) being entrusted with the responsibility of National General Secretary... His way of working yields very positive results. I extend my best wishes to him to continue working effectively and to keep moving forward..."

Newly Appointed Office Bearers Respond

Meanwhile, Former Union Minister Smriti Irani thanked the leadership after being appointed as National General Secretary. "The world's largest political party @BJP4India has created an ordinary worker like me and bestowed upon me the extraordinary responsibility of National General Secretary to contribute to that organisation--this is a tribute to the worker-centric system," Irani posted on X. She further added, "Serving the organisation and contributing under the guidance of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the leadership of the esteemed National President Shri Nitin Nabin ji is, for me, a matter of loyalty and dedication. The newly formed team of the resolute BJP, committed to realising the spirit of 'Nation First' and singing the glories of Mother India, is dedicated to serving as the foundation for actualising the resolve of #ViksitBharat."

The new National President of Mahila Morcha, Roopkumari Choudhary, emphasised her commitment to women's issues, stating, "We will certainly work towards upholding women's rights, dignity, and safety, addressing all aspects concerning them, as this is a significant responsibility. I express my deep gratitude to both the national and state leadership for this. The Bharatiya Janata Party has always prioritised women, who constitute half the population. Whether in the organisation or in governance, the BJP has consistently championed women's rights and dignity, ensuring they are upheld..."

Deepak Mhaskey, on his appointment as IT cell head, spoke regarding the party's digital strategy. "The Bharatiya Janata Party's priorities are absolutely clear: we must win elections to serve the public, and our entire team will work wholeheartedly towards this using social media. Propaganda will continue to appear in the future, just as it has in the past; however, the truth cannot remain hidden. While propaganda may create a momentary atmosphere, if we consistently provide the right answers over the long term, people's misconceptions are dispelled, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will certainly proceed in that direction."

BJP leader M. Nagaraj, upon becoming National Vice President, noted, "I feel proud to be an office bearer in the cabinet of Natin Nabin... We will do our best in our lifetime in the process of Vikasit Bharat 2047. In Karnataka, we are expecting an election in 2028. We are sure of coming back to power. People of Karnataka are ready to vote in favour of us..."

Anil K. Antony, on his reappointment as National Secretary, concluded, "I am extremely thankful to the National President, Nitin Nabin and the rest of the national leadership for entrusting this responsibility again. This is an opportunity for all our new national office bearers to keep working to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party... We will all keep working together to strengthen the organisation and also ensure that we reach our long-term destination of our Prime Minister's vision of a fully developed Viksit Bharat." (ANI)