BJP is preparing a mega nationwide campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav', to mark PM Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service in 2026. The 15-day event will feature service programmes, exhibitions, and conferences highlighting his journey.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing a mega nationwide campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav', to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public service on October 7, 2026. The celebrations would commence on September 7 and will be held across the country for around 15 days, with a series of programmes highlighting the Prime Minister's journey in public life and his emphasis on service, good governance, development and Antyodaya.

Campaign Leadership and Structure

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the national convenor of the campaign. At the state level, a seven-member team will oversee the campaign. The team will include one state government minister, one organisational general secretary and five other leaders.

Nationwide Programmes and Activities

As part of the nationwide celebrations, several public outreach and service-orientated programmes will be organised, including cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and health camps. Digital and photo exhibitions on the theme '25 Years of Narendra Modi' will also be organised across the country, showcasing key milestones of his public life and governance.

The BJP will further organise intellectuals' conferences focusing on good governance, development and Antyodaya, along with dialogue programmes involving youth and various sections of society. Special camps will also be organised to create awareness about various welfare schemes and facilitate public access to government welfare initiatives.

The campaign is aimed at commemorating Prime Minister Modi's 25 years in public service through a nationwide celebration centred on the themes of 'seva, good governance, development and public welfare'.