    BJP condemns Congress after video of Karnataka minister being showered with currency notes goes viral

    A video showing Karnataka's Textiles Minister being showered with currency at a Telangana wedding has caused controversy. The BJP accuses the Congress of corruption and demands the removal of such ministers, while the Congress has yet to respond.
     

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    A video showing bystanders showering currency notes on Karnataka's Textiles and Sugarcane Development Minister Shivanand Patil has come under criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident, which occurred at a wedding in Telangana, has raised questions about the source of the money and stirred controversy.

    Gaurav Bhatia, a spokesperson for the BJP, accused the Congress party of undermining democracy and elections through the alleged use of corruption money. Patil confirmed his presence in the viral video but the Congress has yet to respond to the matter.

    Karnataka minister's controversial remark sparks political firestorm over farmer suicides

    Bhatia emphasized that the continuation of such "corrupt" ministers poses a threat to democracy and called for their immediate removal. He contrasted the BJP, led by what he referred to as an honest Prime Minister, with the Congress, alleging that corruption is embedded in the DNA of the Congress party.

    Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months

    Minister Patil acknowledged the incident, explaining that it occurred at a wedding organized by 'Qawwali' in another state, and he chose not to react.

    The video, which showcases the public showering the minister with currency notes, has sparked controversy and prompted the Karnataka BJP unit to accuse the Congress minister of being involved in an extortion racket.

