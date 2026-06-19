BJP President Nitin Nabin's three-day Punjab visit from June 20 aims to strengthen the party for upcoming elections. His schedule includes visits to the Golden Temple, organisational meetings, a roadshow, and attending Yoga Day celebrations.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin will embark on a three-day visit to Punjab beginning June 20, during which he will hold a series of organisational meetings, interact with party leaders and workers, and participate in public outreach programmes aimed at strengthening the party's preparations for upcoming elections.

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Nitin Nabin's Three-Day Itinerary

Day 1: Amritsar and Jalandhar

On the first day of his visit, Nitin Nabin will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He will also visit the Durgiana Temple and the Sri Ram Tirath Valmiki Temple to offer prayers. During the visit, the BJP president will hold a meeting with members of the party's core group to review the political situation in the state and deliberate on organisational strengthening and election preparedness. In the evening, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow in Jalandhar as part of the party's mass outreach efforts.

Day 2: Phagwara and Ludhiana

On June 21, Nitin Nabin will attend International Yoga Day celebrations in Phagwara. Later, he will travel to Ludhiana, where he will meet senior party leaders and discuss the party's strategy, organisational expansion, and preparations for future electoral challenges.

Day 3: Engagement with Party Leaders and Youth

On the final day of the visit, June 22, the BJP president will hold an extensive meeting with BJP MPs, former MPs, and former MLAs from Punjab. He will also participate in a Youth Dialogue programme, where he is expected to interact with young party workers and discuss the role of youth in strengthening the organisation and advancing the vision of a developed India.

BJP Slams AAP's Governance in Punjab

In a post on X, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh said Punjab will see a new sunrise with the visit of party chief Nitin Nabin in Punjab. "Punjab is breathing for a new life after the AAP government led by the Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann duo has wrought economic and social devastation to garner political gains. The state's law and order is in a shambles. People are living in fear and terror due to gangsters. There is no day when bullets are not fired in any part of the state. If economy has collapsed to bring the state to bankruptcy so has the law and order situation. BJP will usher in a new era of "Hope and development"," he wrote on X.

Strengthening the Party Cadre

The three-day visit is being viewed as a significant organisational exercise aimed at energising the party cadre, strengthening coordination among leaders, and accelerating the BJP's preparations in Punjab ahead of upcoming political engagements.