Following student protests, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced that the TRE-4 exam will be held in a single phase. The government has also formed a Special Expert Committee led by a judge to address exam reforms and student complaints.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) will be conducted in a single phase, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced following protests by students objecting to the proposal of conducting the exam in two phases across the state.

In an X post on Thursday, CM Choudhary said that the government has constituted a Special Expert Committee on Examination Reforms, which will be chaired by a judge of the Patna High Court and will take up complaints from the students.

Amid protests over alleged irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations and demand for reform in TRE-4, Samrat Choudhary announced, "The government has been serious about the students' demands from the very beginning. Now, a decision has been taken regarding the students' demands that this year's TRE-4 examination will be conducted in a single phase. Along with this, 9 other important decisions have also been made."

"The state government has constituted a 'Special Expert Committee on Examination Reforms' to provide recommendations for improvements in various examinations. This committee, chaired by a judge of the Hon'ble Patna High Court, will also hear students' complaints related to various examinations," he added.

"The government has launched a 'Student Assistance Portal' and 'Student Assistance Camps' for the prompt resolution of students' problems and complaints. Through these, solutions to students' problems are being provided within 30 days. The government is always committed to the welfare of students and their bright future," the X post read.

Other Recruitment Reforms Announced

According to the Bihar Education Department, the government has decided to initiate necessary action soon for starting the recruitment for the post of Librarian, as per the vacancy.

It was also unanimously decided to form a high-level committee to consider the matter of the recruitment process in the state in the light of the provisions of the government by determining a separate quota in case of giving marks and weightage to contract workers.

Regarding the implementation of the maximum domicile policy in all the recruitment processes of Bihar, the government decided to carry out further process as per the rules, as per the advice received from the jurist.

There was consensus between the protesters and the government on placing a proposal for consideration in the committee regarding the maximum age limit in recruitment processes, and on the demand for the release of a calendar for recruitment processes and its strict adherence.

The government also decided to bring a proposal before the Special Expert Committee to ensure mandatory compliance with the transparency of question papers, OMR sheets, and answer sheets for all recruitment processes conducted by the government on the lines of the BPSC.

The EOU is taking necessary legal action to conduct an impartial investigation into the paper leaks of AEDO, Sanitary, etc. examinations conducted by the BPSC, the Education Department stated.

The decisions came after a meeting with the student delegation under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Education Department, on Thursday. (ANI)