A Bagaha court in Bihar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife, while directing the state government to provide monthly financial assistance to their two minor children.

A Bagaha court in Bihar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife, while directing the state government to provide monthly financial assistance to their two minor children. Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV Manvendra Mishra convicted Subhash Yadav, son of Bunilal Yadav and a resident of Baira Bazar Tola Mushahari under Dhanaha police station. The case was registered on July 30, 2020.

Yadav was sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the IPC and fined Rs 1 lakh. He was also handed a seven-year prison term under Section 201 and fined Rs 25,000.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Manu Rao, the victim’s mother, Manju Devi, was the informant in the case. The prosecution established that the murder stemmed from a dispute involving a motorcycle and a buffalo.

“The victim’s body was burnt, cut into three parts and disposed of in separate sacks in an attempt to destroy evidence,” Rao said.

The victim was identified as Reena Devi after a trunk key was found around her neck.

For the deceased woman’s children, the court directed the state government to provide Rs 4,000 per month to each of the two minor children under the Parvarish scheme. It also ordered that they receive benefits under the DLC rehabilitation scheme.

The case was fast-tracked for a speedy trial and monitored by the Bagaha SP, ultimately culminating in the court handing down the life sentence.