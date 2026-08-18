A video showing three women dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Bihar has gone viral, with one of the women identified as branch manager Kiran Kumari.

A video showing three women dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Bihar has gone viral, with one of the women identified as branch manager Kiran Kumari. The footage, which surfaced online on August 15, reportedly shows the women dancing inside the manager’s chamber during Independence Day-related celebrations at the branch. However, it remains unclear exactly when the video was recorded or the circumstances under which the dance took place.

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Kiran Kumari, who was identified as the branch manager and is seen dancing in the footage, has objected to the way the video is being portrayed. She claimed that the clip was being used to tarnish her image and questioned the narrative surrounding it.

Madhubani Block Development Officer (BDO) Kundan Kumar said he had not yet seen the video. He said he would first examine the footage before speaking to the individuals concerned.

Kumar also stressed that people occupying responsible positions must remain mindful of their duties and uphold the dignity attached to their posts.

So far, there has been no official clarification on the exact circumstances surrounding the video, nor has any action been confirmed in connection with the footage.