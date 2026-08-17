A viral video from Bihar shows passengers clinging to train doors, wedged between coaches, and perched on roofs. Railway officials have taken note of the overcrowding.

Passengers were seen clinging to doors, wedged between coaches, and perched on the roof of a moving train in Bihar. The video shared on X has raised concerns over the dangers of extreme overcrowding.

The video showed a train travelling along the Patna to Gaya route. As the train pulled away from a station, passengers were seen packed into coaches, while others stood on footboards, clung to exterior doors, and squeezed into the narrow spaces between coaches. Some had even climbed onto the roofs.

Railway Seva and DRM Danapur acknowledged the issue after the video went viral

The footage showed people holding on to their lives as the train moved, leaving little room for error. A sudden movement or loss of grip could have serious consequences.

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The video also highlighted the difficult choices faced by daily-wage workers who travel long distances. For many, missing a train or waiting for a less crowded one is not an option. The result is a dangerous compromise: travelling in conditions they know can put their lives at risk.

Railway Seva responded on X, saying the matter had been brought to officials' attention and overcrowding would be looked into. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Danapur, also acknowledged the issue.

Users questioned how passengers could be expected to avoid dangerous travel when trains are so overcrowded.

The incident has renewed calls for better train services and passenger safety measures.