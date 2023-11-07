Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar's latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty

    The findings indicate that scheduled castes (42.92% poor) and scheduled tribes (42.7% poor) are among the most impoverished communities in the state, while the proportion of poor individuals is lowest among the general category (25.09%).

    Bihar latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    The socio-economic data from a recent caste survey conducted by the Bihar government reveals that a significant percentage of individuals from backward classes and extremely backward classes (EBC) in Bihar are living in poverty. The data, which was presented in the state assembly, shows that approximately 33% of individuals from these communities are categorized as poor.

    The findings indicate that scheduled castes (42.92% poor) and scheduled tribes (42.7% poor) are among the most impoverished communities in the state, while the proportion of poor individuals is lowest among the general category (25.09%). The government classifies households earning less than ₹6,000 per month as poor.

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar

    Earlier in October, the Bihar government released preliminary results of the caste survey, revealing that backward communities constitute a significant portion of the state's population. Extremely backward communities, consisting of 112 castes, make up 36.01% of the population, while backward castes, formed by 30 communities, constitute 27.12%. The data disclosed on Tuesday provides insight into the socio-economic status of these communities.

    Within the general category castes, Bhumihars, Brahmins, and Rajputs have the highest prevalence of poverty at 27.59%, 25.32%, and 24.8%, respectively. Kayasthas have the lowest poverty rate at 13.83%. Among upper caste Muslims, Sheikhs have a poverty rate of 25.84%, followed by Pathan (Khan) at 22.2%, and Syaad at 17.61%. Overall, 25.09% of the general category castes are classified as poor.

    The data further reveals that the poverty rate among the backward classes is higher at 33.16%. Yadavs, constituting 14% of the state's population, have a poverty rate of 35.8%, while Kushwaha (34.3%), Kurmi (29.9%), Baniya (24.6%), Momin Muslim (26.7%), Dhuniya Muslim (31.4%), and Bind (44.1%) also experience significant poverty.

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video

    The extremely backward classes have a poverty rate of 33.58%, highlighting the challenges faced by various segments of the population in Bihar.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar anr

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video AJR

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape anr

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023: 7 countries that celebrate festival of lights rkn

    Diwali 2023: 7 countries that celebrate festival of lights

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar anr

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar

    Swift to Baleno Jimny 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts gcw

    Swift to Baleno & Jimny: 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG spy universe is all set to surprise his fans this Diwali RBA

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG spy universe is all set to surprise his fans this Diwali

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon