Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar

    The Kochi Customs Preventive Commissioner's report states that a fine of Rs 65 lakh has been imposed on the accused in dollar smuggling case including Swapna Suresh and former principal secretary to Chief Minister M Sivasankar.

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Kochi: As per the Kochi Customs Preventive Commissioner's report, a fine of Rs 65 lakh has been imposed on the prime accused including Swapna Suresh and former principal secretary to Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, in the dollar smuggling case. The report also orders Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen should pay a fine of Rs 1 crore and UAE Consul General Head of Finance  Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry Rs 1.30 crore.

    According to the customs commissioner's report, Sivasankar was aware of all the illegal activities centered around the consulate. A fine of Rs 65 lakh has been imposed on Sandeep, Sarith, Swapna Suresh and M Sivashankar. The report also stated that Khaled illegally smuggled a large amount of foreign currency through Thiruvananthapuram airport. Khaled is the former head of the financial section of the consulate. Customs also states that Khalid did not appear despite three notices. The fine has been imposed without his hearing.

    Earlier today, the Customs also ordered Sivasankar to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakh and Swapna Suresh, to pay Rs 6 crore in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. Two former diplomats from the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram are among the 44 defendants who face fines totaling Rs 66.60 crore.

    The order is a part of the Customs proceedings in relation to the July 5, 2020, seizure from the Thiruvananthapuram cargo complex of 30.245 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 14.82 crore. Others who would also be required to pay a fine of Rs 6 crore each are P S Sarith, Sandeep Nair, KT Rameez, former admin attaché Rashid Khamis Al Ashmei, and former consul general Jamal Hussain Al Sabi.
     

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video AJR

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape anr

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested rkn

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested

    Recent Stories

    Swift to Baleno Jimny 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts gcw

    Swift to Baleno & Jimny: 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG spy universe is all set to surprise his fans this Diwali RBA

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG spy universe is all set to surprise his fans this Diwali

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and Netherlands battle for Champions Trophy qualification osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and Netherlands battle for Champions Trophy qualification

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video AJR

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon