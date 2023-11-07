Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar

The Kochi Customs Preventive Commissioner's report states that a fine of Rs 65 lakh has been imposed on the accused in dollar smuggling case including Swapna Suresh and former principal secretary to Chief Minister M Sivasankar.

Kochi: As per the Kochi Customs Preventive Commissioner's report, a fine of Rs 65 lakh has been imposed on the prime accused including Swapna Suresh and former principal secretary to Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, in the dollar smuggling case. The report also orders Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen should pay a fine of Rs 1 crore and UAE Consul General Head of Finance Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry Rs 1.30 crore.

According to the customs commissioner's report, Sivasankar was aware of all the illegal activities centered around the consulate. A fine of Rs 65 lakh has been imposed on Sandeep, Sarith, Swapna Suresh and M Sivashankar. The report also stated that Khaled illegally smuggled a large amount of foreign currency through Thiruvananthapuram airport. Khaled is the former head of the financial section of the consulate. Customs also states that Khalid did not appear despite three notices. The fine has been imposed without his hearing.

Earlier today, the Customs also ordered Sivasankar to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakh and Swapna Suresh, to pay Rs 6 crore in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. Two former diplomats from the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram are among the 44 defendants who face fines totaling Rs 66.60 crore.

The order is a part of the Customs proceedings in relation to the July 5, 2020, seizure from the Thiruvananthapuram cargo complex of 30.245 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 14.82 crore. Others who would also be required to pay a fine of Rs 6 crore each are P S Sarith, Sandeep Nair, KT Rameez, former admin attaché Rashid Khamis Al Ashmei, and former consul general Jamal Hussain Al Sabi.

