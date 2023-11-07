Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory to social media platforms, reminding them of the legal provisions regarding deepfakes and the potential penalties for their creation and dissemination.

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The Indian government has taken action in response to a viral deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna, raising concerns about the use of artificial intelligence to spread disinformation. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory to social media platforms, reminding them of the legal provisions regarding deepfakes and the potential penalties for their creation and dissemination.

    The advisory cites Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with "punishment for cheating by personation by using a computer resource." This section outlines penalties for those who cheat or impersonate using communication devices or computer resources, including imprisonment for up to three years and fines of up to one lakh rupees.

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    The deepfake video in question initially appeared to depict Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator, but it was later revealed to be a video of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel with her face digitally replaced by that of Mandanna. This discovery has raised concerns about the potential consequences of such manipulation, particularly for public figures who may become victims of image tampering.

    Rashmika Mandanna expressed her apprehension about the deepfake video, describing it as "extremely scary" and highlighting the misuse of technology that can harm individuals. This incident has prompted calls for legal action from various voices in the film industry, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

    Rajeev Chandrsekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, emphasized the Indian government's commitment to ensuring the safety and trust of its citizens in the digital age.

    'Don't know how you do it, but...': Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt over stubble burning

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape anr

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested rkn

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested

    Delhis choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning AJR

    Delhi's choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning

    Recent Stories

    A month on, Israel's most devastating war in Gaza is poised to escalate further snt

    A month on, Israel's most devastating war in Gaza is poised to escalate further

    Fruits to seeds ginger 7 foods that can protect your health in polluted Delhi gcw eai

    7 foods that can protect your health in polluted Delhi

    Dhanteras 2023: Know offers available on gold and diamond purchase RBA

    Dhanteras 2023: Know offers available on gold and diamond purchase

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Massive landslide ruins 50 acres of farming land in Idukki

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape anr

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon