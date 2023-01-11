Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ahead of Punjab leg, Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

It is reportedly said that a rally will be held at Pathankot on January 19 before the yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir. The Gandhi scion will be walking three hours each in the morning and evening, covering 25 kilometres.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (January 11) paid obeisance at Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib before starting the Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He visited the place of worship wearing a turban and a half-sleeved T-shirt.

During his visit, the Wayanad MP was accompanied by Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the march in Ambala district.

According to the schedule, the Punjab leg will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.

Earlier on January 7, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was not an exercise to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Gandhi asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.