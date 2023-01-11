Luxury cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Ramnagar Port in Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on January 13

A group of 33 Swiss tourists were welcomed with a Dhobia folk dance at the Babatpur airport as they arrived in Varanasi. After arriving at the airport, the tourists were taken to the port at Ramnagar. After boarding the cruise at Ramnagar, tourists will visit Ramnagar Fort in the evening.

The luxury Ganga Vilas cruise, which left Kolkata on December 22, on Wednesday (January 11) reached Ramnagar Port in Varanasi. It is reportedly said that the luxury cruise which was scheduled to reach Varanasi on Saturday but arrived late due to bad weather.

The cruise will move from the Ramnagar port to Sant Ravidas Ghat where it will be given a grand welcome.

These tourists from Switzerland will travel by cruise to Dibrugarh region of Assam on January 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the MV Ganga Vilas Cruise Yatra on January 13.

After arriving at the airport, the tourists were taken to the port at Ramnagar. After boarding the cruise at Ramnagar, tourists will visit Ramnagar Fort in the evening.

After visiting Ramnagar Fort, they will witness Ganga Aarti and rest through the night on Ganga Vilas Cruise.

The tourists will visit Chunar Fort and Ghantaghar on January 11. At Ravidas Ghat, cultural events have been planned for visitors. The tourist group includes 32 tourists and a German guide.

It is reportedly said that the MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. The luxury cruise vessel has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists.