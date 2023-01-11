Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 20 trains, several flights delayed as cold wave grips North India; check details

    A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or falls 4.5 degrees below normal to 10 degrees Celsius or below. Dense fog conditions reduced visibility in several north Indian regions, including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    The residents of Delhi on Wednesday woke up to a dense layer of fog shrouding the national capital, leading to poor visibility. The condition of cold wave and dense fog also continued to prevail in other north Indian regions, including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

    It is reportedly said that as many as 40 flights, that were scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Tuesday, were delayed because of dense fog.

    According to reports, some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) were delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital.

    Amid a severe cold wave prevailing in the entire north Indian belt, Safdarjung in Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius at 6.10 am. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 100 metres while at Safdarjung, it was 200 metres.

    As many as 26 trains in the Northern Railway region were running late due to dense fog and poor visibility.

    According to the forecast of the weather department, coldwave conditions have abated from northwest India and no coldwave conditions are likely over North India during the next four days.

