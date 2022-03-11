Bhagwant Mann to meet Guv to stake claim to form Punjab's govt

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Saturday, Bhagwant Mann will meet with the Punjab governor to stake his claim to form the government.

    Aam Aadmi Party's leader Bhagwant Mann will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday to stake a claim to form a government in Punjab. Incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi will submit his resignation to the governor on Friday after a cabinet meeting at 11:30 am.

    On Friday, Mann will meet the Aam Admi Party's National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Maan said he would take oath in Bhagat Singh's native village in Khatkar Kalan. The date of the oath-taking ceremony will be known by Friday evening. The AAP has won 92 seats out of 117 seats in the Punjab assembly election. 

    When questioned about the first meeting of the AAP's legislature meet, Mann stated that they would do it. Their legislators don't have to travel to Rajasthan or anywhere else. 

    In 2020, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP of poaching the Congress MLAs to overthrow his government from the state. 

    While blaming BJP, Gehlot said that these people (BJP) are shameless; there is no limit to their shamelessness. They got two seats by taking away seven MLAs in Gujarat. BJP tried the same game in Rajasthan, but Congress nullified their attempts. Gehlot added that because of Congress MLAs and support from allies, they could bag two seats, but they (BJP) are such shameless people that they have been again resorting to their strategies. 

    Congress legislators moved their MLAs to Jaipur to shield their party from failing. To justify their claims, Congress released voice clips to prove the BJP's attempt to poach on its MLAs. 

    The BJP, on the other hand, denied all allegations and filed a complaint alleging that Congress for making false claims.

