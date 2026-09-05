Yeshwanthpur Police arrested two men for duping women with false promises and stealing gold. The accused were nabbed after a woman filed a complaint. Police recovered 130g of gold and a mobile phone, together worth Rs 19 lakh.

Yeshwanthpur Police on Friday arrested two persons for befriending women under false pretences and stealing their gold ornaments. Police have recovered 130 grams of gold ornaments/gold ingot and one mobile phone worth a total of Rs 19 lakh.

Details of the Crime

According to police, on July 12, 2026, a woman resident of Gollarahatti lodged a complaint at Yeshwanthpur Police Station. In her complaint, she stated that on July 11, 2026, a person approached her claiming to be acquainted with a Zilla Panchayat President and a well-known producer in the film industry. He assured her that he would resolve an issue related to her land and called her to a lodge near Yeshwanthpur Railway Station for discussion. The complainant had removed her gold mangalya chain and kept it in her handbag. During that time, the accused stole the gold chain and fled. A case was registered at Yeshwanthpur Police Station in this regard.

Investigation and Arrest

Continuing the investigation, police pursued the case from various angles and gathered credible information from informants. Based on the information, on August 9, 2026, police secured two persons near the KSRTC Bus Station at Majestic and subjected them to enquiry. During questioning, they confessed to stealing the gold mangalya chain in this case and also admitted to stealing gold chains in other similar cases.

Confession and Recovery

On August 10, 2026, both accused were produced before the Hon'ble Court and taken into police custody for 8 days for further interrogation. During questioning, they disclosed that the stolen gold mangalya chains had been kept at a jewellery shop in Davanagere and at a lodge in Sumanahalli where they had been staying.

Based on the information provided by the accused, between August 10, 2026 and August 14, 2026, police recovered a gold ingot from the jewellery shop and a gold chain from the lodge in Sumanahalli. In total, 130 grams of gold ornaments/gold ingot and one mobile phone, with a total value of Rs 19,00,000, were recovered.

With the arrest of the two accused, a total of three cases have been registered, including one case each registered at Yeshwanthpur, Kengeri and Kamakshipalya Police Stations.

Judicial Proceedings

On August 17, 2026, both accused were produced before the Hon'ble Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Commendable Police Work

The operation was carried out under the guidance of BS Nemagouda, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, and under the leadership of BY Renuka Prasad, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yeshwanthpur Sub-Division. A team comprising Shivakumar V, Police Inspector, Yeshwanthpur Police Station, along with other officers/staff, successfully arrested the accused. (ANI)