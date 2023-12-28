Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, 75% hotels fully booked!

Bengaluru anticipates a vibrant New Year's Eve celebration with 60-75% hotel bookings. The city gears up with themed parties, discounts in pubs/restaurants, and elaborate entertainment, attracting NRIs and visitors. Security measures, special arrangements for children, and themed events like 'One Night in Paris' and 'Miami' promise an extravagant night.

Bengaluru is abuzz with anticipation as the city prepares for an extravagant New Year's Eve celebration, with reports indicating that 60-75% of hotel rooms have been pre-booked for the night. From vibrant pubs to sprawling party lawns and farmhouses, preparations are underway to ensure a night filled with revelry and excitement.

The hotel industry is poised to witness a significant revenue surge, estimating around ₹600 crore in earnings from this single night of festivities. The allure of the city's New Year celebrations has attracted NRIs and people from various states, contributing to the bustling atmosphere in popular hubs like MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, Koramangala, Whitefield, and Electronic City.



To entice party-goers, pubs and restaurants are rolling out discounts and announcing special activities for the December 31st celebrations. From poolside parties, rain dances, and fire performances to celebrity DJ sets encompassing genres from Hollywood, Bollywood, Punjabi, and local music, the lineup promises entertainment galore. To ensure a seamless experience, organizers have arranged live food counters, unlimited food, and drinks, complemented by exclusive setups such as VIP, VVIP, celebrity, and family counters.

Security measures have been arranged with both male and female bouncers deployed, along with provisions for cab services or accommodation to ensure the safe return of attendees post-party.

The celebrations aren't limited to adults, as special arrangements have been made for children, including sound and light shows, entertainment activities, sports, and dedicated lunch counters. The Kids Party Zone is set up separately to cater to the younger audience, albeit with restrictions on entry for children under 5 years of age in most venues.



Setting a novel trend, esteemed hotels in the city are hosting themed parties inspired by international destinations. From HSR Layout's WL Club featuring 'One Night in Paris' to The Leela Bharatiya City's 'Los Angeles Ave-2024' and Taj Yeshwantpur's 'Las Vegas,' each promises a unique experience.

Other venues like The Perk Hotel on MG Road with 'Unlock 2024' and Koramangala Builders Club hosting 'Miami' themed celebrations are set to mesmerize guests with elaborate setups and décor, offering themes like 'Beyond the Mask,' 'Unmask the Night,' 'Wild West,' 'Supernova,' and 'Carnival.'