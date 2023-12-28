Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills

    During a trek at Savandurga Hill, Bengaluru, Gagan (30) went missing, prompting a search involving police and forest personnel. Despite four days of extensive efforts, including drones and dog squads, he remains untraceable. The challenging terrain has posed difficulties before, despite attempts to restrict access.

    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    The panoramic landscape of Savandurga Hill in Bengaluru turned into a scene of concern and urgency as Gagan (30), an employee from Uttar Pradesh residing in Bengaluru, went missing during a trek on Sunday. The young man, accompanied by a friend, ventured on this trek during his leave from work, but an unexpected turn of events left him untraceable.

    At around 3 pm on Sunday, while ascending the challenging terrains of Savandurga Hill, Gagan suddenly lost contact with his companion. The friend, alarmed by the disappearance, promptly alerted the authorities, initiating a search and rescue operation involving the police and forest department personnel.

    BBMP shuts down Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall due to unpaid tax of Rs. 51 crore

    Despite the extensive efforts carried out over the past four days, including the utilization of drones and the deployment of dog squads, there has been no successful trace or breakthrough in locating the missing trekker. The operation faced a setback on Monday evening due to diminishing daylight, necessitating its suspension until early Tuesday morning.

    Sawandurga, known for its challenging trails, has seen similar incidents in the past due to its terrain complexities. Despite efforts by the forest department to restrict access to the area, many enthusiasts continue to trek, sometimes facing unexpected challenges and mishaps.

