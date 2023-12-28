Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BBMP shuts down Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall due to unpaid tax of Rs. 51 crore

    BBMP officials seal Bengaluru's Mantri Mall over ₹51 crore unpaid property tax spanning five years. Closure impacts 200+ shopkeepers. Despite a court order, the abrupt action highlights BBMP's crackdown on tax defaulters, seizing over 500 properties citywide.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    The atmosphere surrounding Bengaluru's Sampige Road was disrupted as BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials took decisive action, locking the renowned Mantri Mall due to outstanding property tax amounting to a staggering ₹51 crore over the past five years.

    Despite repeated notices from BBMP urging payment of property tax, the owners of Mantri Mall failed to respond or settle the substantial arrears. Consequently, the revenue department officials from BBMP's western zone took stringent action on Wednesday, sealing and seizing the entire mall.

    This move affected not only the mall proprietors but also extended to over 200 shopkeepers leasing or occupying space within the mall premises. Following the closure, all shops were shuttered, and the mall's main entrance was sealed off, leaving a sense of uncertainty among tenants and visitors.

    The enforcement officers, along with police personnel and marshals, cleared the premises before securing the mall, ensuring that all visitors and patrons were evacuated from the area during the enforcement action.

    However, amidst this development, the court had issued a restraining order concerning the outstanding tax payment. The abrupt closure by BBMP officials drew criticism from the Mantri Mall owner, claiming the lack of prior information regarding the closure.

    The situation reflects a larger crackdown by BBMP's revenue department on property tax defaulters across the city. This ongoing action has resulted in the seizure of more than 500 properties, emphasizing the municipality's commitment to addressing tax arrears and ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

    Despite the ongoing legal and procedural aspects, the sudden closure of Mantri Mall stands as a visible manifestation of the stringent measures undertaken by BBMP against non-compliance with property tax obligations.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
