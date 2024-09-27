Bengaluru fridge horror twist: He had planned to dispose body parts after 2-3 months, says accused's brother

In a chilling twist to Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi murder case, Mukti Ranjan Ray, the prime suspect, had allegedly planned to dispose of her body parts 2-3 months after the heinous act, according to his younger brother, Satya.

In a chilling twist to Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi murder case, Mukti Ranjan Ray, the prime suspect, had allegedly planned to dispose of her body parts 2-3 months after the heinous act, according to his younger brother, Satya. Mukti's own life ended in a disturbing manner when his body was discovered hanging from a tree in Bhuipur village, Bhadrak district, on Wednesday.

Police suspect that Mukti, fearing imminent arrest, took his own life. A team from Bengaluru had been stationed in Odisha for several days, tracking him down as the investigation intensified.

Satya, an engineering student, shared startling details about the murder and Mukti's subsequent suicide. "My brother came to me in Berhampur where I am studying and told me everything," Satya recounted. He revealed that after strangling Mahalakshmi in her own home, Mukti initially intended to stage her death as a suicide. "After throttling the woman to death, he had planned to hang the body to make it look like a case of suicide. When his plan didn’t work out, he chopped her into pieces and stuffed the body parts in the refrigerator,” Satya explained.

The relationship between Mukti and Mahalakshmi, both employees at a Bengaluru shopping mall’s garment store, had soured after a series of personal conflicts. Satya further claimed that Mahalakshmi, separated from her husband, had betrayed Mukti, who had hoped to marry her.

“My brother said the woman had been demanding money from him. She was also torturing him," Satya said, detailing the cracks in their relationship. According to him, a recent trip to Kerala proved disastrous when an argument between the two led to Mahalakshmi accusing Mukti of kidnapping her. "My brother was beaten up by the police and later they released him,” he added.

Satya’s shocking testimony painted a grim picture of a man driven to despair. He alleged that Mukti, consumed by frustration and anger, decided to end Mahalakshmi's life. "He strangled her following a scuffle on September 3. Afterward, he tried to hang her body, but failed. That night, he chopped the body into pieces and stashed them in the refrigerator," Satya stated, revealing Mukti's disturbing plan to dispose of the remains months later.

Satya also suggested that guilt overwhelmed his brother in the end. “He had slipped into depression after killing her brutally. He told me that he was not in his senses when he killed her and later chopped her body into pieces,” Satya added, reflecting on Mukti's final days.

The gruesome crime, along with Mukti's subsequent suicide, has left a trail of unanswered questions and unimaginable horror. As authorities piece together the details, the revelations from Mukti's brother cast a dark shadow on a relationship that spiraled into tragedy.

