BREAKING| Bengaluru murder: Mukti Ranjan killed Mahalakshmi with Hexa blade, stored body parts in fridge; Read

The Bengaluru police uncovered gruesome details in the Mahalakshmi murder case, revealing Mukti Ranjan Roy killed her with a hexa blade, dismembered the body, and stored it in a fridge. Ranjan's suicide in Odisha and his death note confirmed the crime, prompting further investigation.

The Bengaluru police have uncovered gruesome details surrounding the murder of Mahalakshmi in Vyalikaval. The probe reveals that Mukti Ranjan Roy, the prime suspect in the case, killed Mahalakshmi using a hexa blade, later dismembering her body and storing the pieces in a refrigerator. The horrific crime came to light after Mukti Ranjan committed suicide in Odisha, leaving behind a detailed death note.

Mahalakshmi, a store manager at a mall where Mukti Ranjan also worked, had reportedly pressured him to marry her. This constant pressure led to frequent arguments between the two, with Mahalakshmi warning other women at work not to speak to Mukti Ranjan. According to sources, she became visibly angry if anyone mentioned him at her workplace. Aware of her behaviour and growing demands, Mukti Ranjan reached a breaking point.



Bengaluru murder case: Mukti Ranjan Roy, accused of killing Mahalakshmi, commits suicide in Odisha

In his death note, found at the scene of his suicide in Bhunipur village, Odisha, Mukti Ranjan confessed to killing Mahalakshmi. The note stated that during a heated argument on September 3, Mahalakshmi allegedly slapped Mukti Ranjan, which enraged him to the point of committing the murder. He detailed his intimate relationship with Mahalakshmi and expressed regret over the crime. The note also confirmed that the murder weapon, a sharp blade, has yet to be recovered by the police.

Following Mahalakshmi's murder, Mukti Ranjan fled Bengaluru, switching off his mobile phone on September 3 to avoid being traced. After leaving the city, he managed to evade authorities, who had been tracking his phone activity. The police, in their search, traced him to West Bengal and later to Odisha. Despite these efforts, Mukti Ranjan committed suicide before the authorities could reach him for questioning.

The probe has raised several questions, particularly about how Mahalakshmi’s body was dismembered. The forensic team is trying to determine if Mukti Ranjan drained her blood before dismembering her body, as there was no blood splatter found at the scene. This detail, along with how the body was cut, remains under investigation by the Vyalikaval police.



Twist in Bengaluru murder case? Mahalakshmi chopped by colleague Mukti Ranjan over love dispute, reveals probe

Mukti Ranjan’s death note is central to the case. Written in a small diary found near his body, it revealed key information about the events leading to the murder. In the note, Mukti Ranjan allegedly admitted to killing Mahalakshmi due to personal issues and his growing frustration. The police, are nearly certain of Mukti Ranjan as the killer, after seeing reading his confession.

The Bengaluru police team, currently in Odisha, is working closely with local authorities to gather more evidence. Mukti Ranjan’s personal belongings, including his bag, laptop, and mobile phone, were found at the site of his suicide. The police are now focusing on collecting the preliminary post-mortem report and will be returning to Bengaluru soon with additional information from his family and local authorities.

