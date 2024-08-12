'Bengal govt must answer': Dharmendra Pradhan on horrific Kolkata rape and murder incident

Pradhan's remarks were made in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last Thursday night.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday (August 12) criticized the West Bengal government, asserting that it must be held accountable for the rising incidents of heinous crimes in the state. He specifically questioned the law and order situation under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, particularly concerning the safety of students.

Pradhan's remarks were made in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last Thursday night. He drew parallels to a similar incident that occurred recently at Jadavpur University, highlighting the growing concerns about student safety in the state.

"No amount of condemnation will suffice for such a heinous crime. The Bengal government must take swift action against the perpetrators and be held accountable for their failure to protect its citizens," Pradhan said.

The Kolkata Police have revealed chilling details about the case, implicating the accused, Sanjay Roy. Roy, who was a frequent visitor to the hospital, allegedly left behind his Bluetooth headphones at the crime scene, a crucial piece of evidence that led to his identification. Additionally, CCTV footage confirmed Roy's presence at the hospital during the hours of the crime. In an attempt to erase evidence, Roy reportedly washed his clothes, but bloodstains were still found on his shoes. The police also discovered pornographic content on Roy’s smartphone, further incriminating him.

In response to the growing public outcry, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government would consider handing over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the state police fail to solve the case by Sunday, August 18.

"I want the police to arrest the culprits. There are some insiders involved. If the police can’t solve the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the CBI. We have nothing to hide. However, the CBI's success rate in investigations has not been impressive," CM Banerjee said after meeting the victim's family at their residence in North 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee also expressed her disbelief at how the crime occurred despite the presence of nurses and the hospital's security personnel. "The victim's parents told me that someone from inside was involved. The police will question everyone," she added.

