Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bengal govt must answer': Dharmendra Pradhan on horrific Kolkata rape and murder incident

    Pradhan's remarks were made in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last Thursday night.

    Bengal govt must answer': Dharmendra Pradhan on horrific Kolkata rape and murder incident AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday (August 12) criticized the West Bengal government, asserting that it must be held accountable for the rising incidents of heinous crimes in the state. He specifically questioned the law and order situation under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, particularly concerning the safety of students.

    Pradhan's remarks were made in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last Thursday night. He drew parallels to a similar incident that occurred recently at Jadavpur University, highlighting the growing concerns about student safety in the state.

    Bangladesh interim govt, led by Nobel laureate, open to bringing back ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

    "No amount of condemnation will suffice for such a heinous crime. The Bengal government must take swift action against the perpetrators and be held accountable for their failure to protect its citizens," Pradhan said.

    The Kolkata Police have revealed chilling details about the case, implicating the accused, Sanjay Roy. Roy, who was a frequent visitor to the hospital, allegedly left behind his Bluetooth headphones at the crime scene, a crucial piece of evidence that led to his identification. Additionally, CCTV footage confirmed Roy's presence at the hospital during the hours of the crime. In an attempt to erase evidence, Roy reportedly washed his clothes, but bloodstains were still found on his shoes. The police also discovered pornographic content on Roy’s smartphone, further incriminating him.

    In response to the growing public outcry, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government would consider handing over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the state police fail to solve the case by Sunday, August 18.

    Who is George Soros? Billionaire frequently linked to Congress by BJP amid Hindenburg Research row

    "I want the police to arrest the culprits. There are some insiders involved. If the police can’t solve the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the CBI. We have nothing to hide. However, the CBI's success rate in investigations has not been impressive," CM Banerjee said after meeting the victim's family at their residence in North 24 Parganas district.

    Banerjee also expressed her disbelief at how the crime occurred despite the presence of nurses and the hospital's security personnel. "The victim's parents told me that someone from inside was involved. The police will question everyone," she added.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh interim govt, led by Nobel laureate, open to bringing back ex-PM Sheikh Hasina AJR

    Bangladesh interim govt, led by Nobel laureate, open to bringing back ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

    Karnataka Goa trains suspended as goods train derails near Dudhsagar waterfalls vkp

    Karnataka-Goa trains suspended as goods train derails near Dudhsagar waterfalls

    Who is George Soros? Billionaire frequently linked to Congress by BJP amid Hindenburg Research row AJR

    Who is George Soros? Billionaire frequently linked to Congress by BJP amid Hindenburg Research row

    BSF troops shoot Bangladeshi smuggler at tense India-Bangladesh border amid rising unrest snt

    BSF troops shoot Bangladeshi smuggler at tense India-Bangladesh border amid rising unrest

    Student denied entry to NEET PG exam for being 2 minutes late, viral video sparks heated debate dmn

    Student denied entry to NEET PG exam for being 2 minutes late, viral video sparks heated debate

    Recent Stories

    Want to reduce belly fat? Try these foods at noon dmn

    Want to reduce belly fat? Try these foods for lunch

    SEXY Photos: Nia Sharma oozes HOTNESS in sexy photos; check out SUPER HOT pics [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Nia Sharma oozes HOTNESS in sexy photos; check out SUPER HOT pics [PICTURES]

    'World's sexiest athlete' Alica Schmidt: Why is she in spotlight? dmn

    'World's sexiest athlete' Alica Schmidt: Why is she in spotlight?

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun RBA

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun

    Former Pakistan ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, faces court martial for violations snt

    Former Pakistan ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, court martial initiated

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon