    Who is George Soros? Billionaire frequently linked to Congress by BJP amid Hindenburg Research row

    This isn't the first time the BJP has sought to connect George Soros with the Congress. Last year, former Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of having ties with Soros and claimed that he had met with individuals funded by the American billionaire.

    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 5:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    In a sharp response to the recent Hindenburg Research report, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday (August 12) accused George Soros, a well-known critic of India, of being a major investor in the Hindenburg Research. Prasad also charged the Congress party with attempting to destabilize the Indian stock market, thereby harming small investors, all in their opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Who is George Soros?

    George Soros, a Hungarian-American businessman, investor, and philanthropist, has frequently found himself mentioned in Indian political discourse. With a net worth of $6.7 billion, Soros has donated over $32 billion to his Open Society Foundations, making him one of the world's most generous philanthropists. Born into a Jewish family in Hungary, Soros survived the Nazi occupation before moving to the UK in 1947.

    He graduated from the London School of Economics with degrees in philosophy and later ventured into the financial sector, establishing his successful hedge funds.

    Soros, now 94, is widely known for his support of progressive and liberal causes, often channeled through his Open Society Foundations. His philanthropic efforts, focused on alleviating poverty, enhancing transparency, and funding education globally, have made a significant impact, with total donations amounting to $12 billion by 2017.

    In February 2023, Soros made headlines when he spoke at the Munich Security Conference, addressing the stock selloff of Adani Group companies following a previous Hindenburg Research report. He criticized PM Modi as "no democrat" and suggested that the Adani affair could lead to a resurgence of democracy in India.

