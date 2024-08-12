Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh interim govt, led by Nobel laureate, open to bringing back ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

    Sheikh Hasina, who is currently residing in India, left Bangladesh following deadly quota protests. She has accused the United States of playing a role in her removal from power.

    Bangladesh interim govt, led by Nobel laureate, open to bringing back ex-PM Sheikh Hasina AJR
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Bangladesh interim government, recently formed under the leadership of Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus, has announced its willingness to take steps to bring back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if requested by the law ministry. This announcement was made by Md Touhid Hossain, the foreign affairs adviser, during his first press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday.

    Hossain also addressed Bangladesh's international relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining balanced and positive relations with all countries, including India and China. "Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests. We seek friendship with all and enmity with none, aiming to establish balanced relations," he stated.

    On the topic of Bangladesh's relations with India, Hossain remarked, "It is important that people feel India is a good friend of Bangladesh ... we want that, we want to advance the (Dhaka-Delhi) relation towards that direction ... we would like to see India cooperate with us in this regard."

    Hossain also hinted at the possibility of upcoming general elections in the country, stating, "Our key objective is to conduct a fair and impartial election. Speculation at this point is unnecessary."

