    ‘Badhta Punjab’: Bhagwant Singh Mann takes oath as 18th Chief Minister of Punjab

    Chanting ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Bhagwant Mann thanked the people who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday was sworn in as the Punjab Chief Minister at a mega event in Punjab’s Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village. Mann took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Punjab as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters turned up in ‘basanti’ turbans and dupattas, the colour commonly associated with the freedom fighter.

    Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Chanting ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Bhagwant Mann thanked the people who attended the swearing-in ceremony. “Earlier, swearing-in ceremonies would be held in palaces and cricket grounds. But we have come to this village to remember those who gave us this independent nation. Freedom fighters stay in our hearts,” he said.

    After taking the oath, Mann appealed to all the newly-elected MLAs to not get arrogant.

    “We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. I thank you all & AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal,” Mann said.

    Mann, a former comedian, 48, replacing Congress’ Charanjit Channi as the Chief Minister, became Punjab’s youngest CM in nearly four decades.

    The CM-designate in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear ‘basanti (yellow)’ turbans and women yellow ‘dupatta (stole)’ for the ceremony.

    The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy.

    Mann’s Cabinet will take oath on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

    Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Meet Hayer, Sarvjeet Kaur Manuke and Budh Ram, all second-time legislators, are likely on the list of Mann’s Cabinet.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
