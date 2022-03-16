'Get vaccinated' PM Modi tells 12-14 age group as India expands vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to urge people to get children in the age group of 12-14 vaccinated.

"Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," the Prime Minister said.

Asserting once again that India’s vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science-driven, the Prime Minister said that the country began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect its citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic.

"The manner in which our scientists, innovators and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable. In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got firsthand details of their efforts to protect our citizens," he said.

"In January 2021, we began our vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare and frontline workers. The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against COVID get proper protection at the earliest," he added.

Revisiting the timeline of events with regards to the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Modi said, "In March 2021, vaccination was opened to those above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities. Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18. It should make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it. Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in the age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19."

"Over the last year, India’s vaccination drive has been people-powered. Unlike other nations where we are witnessing a lot of vaccine hesitancy, people here have not only taken their doses but also urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is heartening to see. I would like to appreciate our state governments for their support of India’s vaccination drive. Several states, especially the hill states and those where tourism is important, have achieved near total vaccination coverage and several big states have also done well," he said.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the Vaccine Maitri initiative. He said, "In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme. I am glad that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger. Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all COVID related precautions."

